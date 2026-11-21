With the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 back in bonus bets over 10 days. The state you live in determines which offer is available to you. Saturday's Week 12 college football schedule features games like Georgia vs. South Carolina. Sign up here to bet on Saturday's college football games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For terms and conditions of all these offers from one of the top sports betting apps -- and to see which one you are eligible for -- check out our BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Saturday, Nov. 21

The Georgia at South Carolina matchup lost some shine over the weekend with the Gamecocks getting blown out at Arkansas as they had to start a backup quarterback, but they can make life tough for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, especially with LaNorris Sellers likely back under center. Georgia has been excellent outside of a stunning home loss to Auburn. But the Bulldogs have rallied for three straight wins since. The Gamecocks are 6-4 and had won four straight -- including beating Tennessee -- before the loss to Arkansas. The model sees value backing the Gamecocks, who win 22% of the time as a sizable plus-money underdog. Bet on college football and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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