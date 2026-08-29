College football Saturdays are officially back with Week 0 boasting an eight-game slate on Saturday, the perfect chance for those interested in college football betting to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on the state they live in.

Saturday's college football slate features some intriguing games, such as an ACC clash between NC State and Virginia and the FBS debut of North Dakota State against Jacksonville State. Sign up to wager on Saturday's college football games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Saturday, Aug. 29

The last time we had college football on our screens, the Indiana Hoosiers -- yes, the Indiana Hoosiers -- were crowned national champions. This year, the action again begins overseas with Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels facing the TCU Horned Frogs in a game where TCU is favored by seven in the latest college football odds at BetMGM. The Horned Frogs spoiled Belichick's college head coaching debut last year 48-14, so the Tar Heels are out for revenge in Dublin, Ireland beginning at 12 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, sees value in backing the Tar Heels as they win in nearly 40% of simulations.

Two other ACC teams start their seasons on Saturday as well in NC State and Virginia. The Cavaliers had a great season in 2025, going 10-2 in the regular season and falling to Duke in the ACC title game. Had they won, the Cavs would have almost certainly made the College Football Playoff. Ultimately, Virginia went 11-3 overall, but one of those three losses came early on to NC State, which won 35-31 at home. The Wolfpack went 8-5 last season. Neither team is expected to be a major ACC contender this year, but that was also how Virginia was viewed before 2025 began. The point spread betting line has the Cavs are 5.5-point favorites at home, and Virginia covers the spread in more than 50% of simulations. Place college football bets on Saturday using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets:

After dominating the FCS ranks and winning 10 national championships since 2010, a new chapter begins for the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday as they're officially an FBS team now. The Bison are the newest members of a new-look Mountain West Conference after many teams, such as Boise State, left for the latest edition of the Pac-12. The Bison, who were upset in the second round of the FCS playoffs last year, begin their FBS journey against Jacksonville State, a Conference USA member that went 9-5 last season. The Bison are 7.5-point favorites at home, per BetMGM odds. The Gamecocks win in more than 40% of simulations to return value at current money line betting odds. Wager on college football games on Saturday with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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