BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: $1,500 in bonus bets for France-Senegal, Argentina-Algeria World Cup on Tuesday

Sports fans have a great day of 2026 World Cup action in store on Tuesday with a four-match slate, so they should check out the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. This offer gives new BetMGM users either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, with the offer varying by state. The World Cup slate is highlighted by France, one of the favorites, taking on Senegal in a Group I tilt and defending champions Argentina clashing with Algeria in a Group J matchup. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Tuesday's biggest games:

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Best bets for Tuesday, June 16

France were among the top contenders entering the 2026 World Cup, but some lackluster performances in the early stages, particularly Spain's 0-0 tie with Cabo Verde on Monday, has the French team as the new favorites at +400, per BetMGM futures odds. France won the 2018 World Cup and finished second in 2022. They begin their World Cup journey against Senegal at 3 p.m. ET. France are -220 on the money line to Senegal's +550. A draw is +350. SportsLine expert Brad Thomas thinks France will have a better early showing than some other teams, and he's backing this "dangerous" squad at -1 on the spread. "(Their strikers) are a powerhouse of a side, but what makes them even tougher is the balance behind that attack," Thomas said. "The midfield is strong, and the defense is still vastly underrated. Senegal are a fun team and dominant in their own right, but this feels like a tough step up in class."

The last time we saw Argentina in the World Cup, they won it all in 2022 over France in shootout fashion. Now, Lionel Messi and Co. will aim to repeat as champs, starting against Algeria. Argentina are -235 on the money line, Algeria are +575, and a draw is +360. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is taking the Over on 2.5 total goals here as he thinks Argentina will have no problem scoring against Algeria. "I'm banking on Argentina to handle the Over on this game, and I believe they are more than capable of scoring three goals by themselves against an Algeria backline that will be overwhelmed for 90 minutes," he said. Click here to bet on the 2026 World Cup by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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