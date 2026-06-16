BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: $1,500 in bonus bets for Lionel Messi, Argentina vs. Algeria World Cup on Tuesday

Sports fans have a great day of 2026 World Cup action in store on Tuesday with a four-match slate, so they should check out the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. This offer gives new BetMGM users either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, with the offer varying by state. The World Cup slate is highlighted defending champions Argentina clashing with Algeria in a Group J matchup at 9 p.m. ET. According to the latest Argentina vs. Algeria odds, Argentina are -220 money line favorites. Algeria is +600. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Tuesday's biggest games:

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Best bets for Tuesday, June 16

The last time we saw Argentina in the World Cup, they won it all in 2022 over France in shootout fashion. Now, Lionel Messi and Co. will aim to repeat as champs, starting against Algeria. Argentina are -220 on the money line, Algeria are +600, and a draw is +330. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is taking the Over on 2.5 total goals here as he thinks Argentina will have no problem scoring against Algeria. "I'm banking on Argentina to handle the Over on this game, and I believe they are more than capable of scoring three goals by themselves against an Algeria backline that will be overwhelmed for 90 minutes," he said. Click here to bet on the 2026 World Cup by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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