The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users either $150 in bonus bets if their your bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on location. The third round of the first golf major of the year is in the books in Augusta, Ga., where defending champion Rory McIlroy continues to sit atop the leaderboard. However, after a tough Saturday, he is now tied with Cameron Young. Click here to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get started:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions for both offers.

Golf betting preview

Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, held the largest 36-hole lead in tournament history this week, breaking a five-way tie between golfers like Scottie Scheffler (2022), Jordan Spieth (2015) and Jack Nicklaus (1975). Four of those five golfers went on to win the event, with the lone exception being Harry Cooper in 1936. McIlroy shot 12-under through the first two rounds, despite having the second-worst driving accuracy in the entire field.

His lead was eliminated on Saturday. McIlroy was a -250 favorite entering the day, but now is +160 in live golf betting at BetMGM. Cameron Young (+240) and Sam Burns (+600) are among the other contenders. Bet on golf and get $150 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS when you sign up here:

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