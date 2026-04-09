The first golf major of the year is underway in Augusta, Ga., and new bettors can get in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which offers either $150 in bonus bets if their your bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you're physically located. World No. 1 and two-time champion Scottie Scheffler is in the penultimate grouping of the day, and you can live bet golf at BetMGM. Click here to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get started:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions for both offers.

Golf betting preview

Rory McIlroy is the defending champion after completing the career Grand Slam last year, but Scheffler is the betting favorite. Scheffler is a two-time champion and has finished inside the top 20 in all six appearances at this tournament, including his wins in 2022 and 2024. He is seeking his second victory this season, and he closed as the +600 favorite in the golf odds at BetMGM.

McIlroy is making his 18th start at this tournament following his win in 2025, which marked his eighth top-10 finish. He is trying to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as golfers to successfully defend their title. Other stars in the field include Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg. Bet on golf and get $150 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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