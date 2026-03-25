The 2026 MLB season officially begins on Wednesday, March 25, which means sports fans can take in baseball action along with 12 NBA games and two NHL contests. Those looking to wager on these games can do so with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Claim your bonus bets now at BetMGM Sportsbook here:

See the BetMGM bonus code review page for the full terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Wednesday, March 25

We have a potential NBA Finals preview on our hands with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics facing off on Wednesday. The Thunder have won 12 games in a row and are sitting three games ahead of San Antonio at the top of the Western Conference, while the Celtics saw their winning streak snapped against the Timberwolves on Sunday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over on 220.5 hitting in 55% of simulations. Claim the to BetMGM Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS now to bet on Thunder vs. Celtics and get bonus bets:

The New York Yankees are among the contenders to win the World Series this season, priced only behind the Dodgers at BetMGM. New York lost to L.A. in the 2024 World Series. The San Francisco Giants have not made it back to the Fall Classic since 2014, which was their third title over a five-season stretch. Max Fried will get the nod for the Yankees in Wednesday's opener, while the Giants will counter with Logan Webb. The SportsLine Projection Model sees plenty of runs to get the new season underway, as the Over on 7 hits in 63% of simulations. Bet Yankees vs. Giants and more MLB at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get bonus bets:

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