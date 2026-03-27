With the 2026 MLB season off and running, now would be a good time to get in on the action and claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. New users get $150 in bonus bets with the offer if their first bet wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Availability depends on your physical location. The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves are among the teams that were off Opening Day and will get started Friday during the eight-game MLB schedule. There are also 10 NBA games and two in the NHL among the other sports betting options. Go to BetMGM Sportsbook and sign up to claim your bonus bets here:

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Best bets for Friday, March 27

There will be plenty of opportunities for betting on MLB most days for the immediate future. Friday includes the Marlins opening at home against the Colorado Rockies and the Braves hosting their opener against the Kansas City Royals. Colorado scored the second-fewest runs and had the highest ERA in MLB last season, while the Marlins were 25th in ERA but scored 112 more runs than Colorado. Miami's Sandy Alcantara (11-12, 5.36 ERA in 2025) and Colorado's Kyle Freeland (5-17, 4.98 ERA) are expected to start Friday. The Marlins are winning in 66% of the SportsLine model's simulations. The Braves send Chris Sale to the mound against the Royals, and the model likes the Braves to open with a victory as they do so in 60% of simulations. Claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS now to bet on MLB and get your bonus bets:

Friday options for betting on the NBA include a big Eastern Conference matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics. The Hawks are fifth in the conference but have been red-hot, winning nine of their past 10 games, including the past three. The Celtics are 6-4 in their past 10 and are battling the Knicks for second in the East. They come in off a 119-109 victory against the West-leading Thunder on Wednesday. Boston is a 4.5-point favorite and is covering the spread in 57% of the model's simulations, good for an "A grade.

There are just two games for NHL betting on Friday, but one is an Eastern Conference battle that is bigger for the Detroit Red Wings than the host Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo leads the East while Detroit is mired at the bottom of a group fighting for points behind the top three. The Red Wings are 10th in the conference but just six points behind fourth place. The bad news is that Buffalo is 7-1-2 in its past 10 games while the Wings have lost their past two and have three victories in their past 10. The SportsLine model sees some value on Red Wings +130 on the money line, as Detroit wins at a 41% rate as plus-money underdogs. Bet on NBA, NHL and more at BetMGM and get bonus bets with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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