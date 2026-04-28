The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, with the offer available depending on the state you reside in. Tuesday is another big sports day, as Hawks vs. Knicks and Wild vs. Stars are tied 2-2 in their series, with Game 5s taking place Tuesday night. According to the latest NBA odds at BetMGM, the Knicks are favored by 6.5 points at home against Atlanta. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook with the bonus code CBSSPORTS to bet on Tuesday's top games:

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Best bets on Tuesday, April 28

The Knicks rebounded for a Game 4 win after dropping Games 2 and 3 by a single point each contest. New York beat Atlanta by 16 points on Saturday, and the series now moves back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 Tuesday night. The Knicks have largely been able to keep the Hawks' offense in check, as they've scored no more than 109 points in any of these four games to date. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, is big on New York here, with the Knicks covering as 6.5-point favorites in 65% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade.

There's also a key Game 5 matchup over in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Wild and Stars are tied at 2-2 in that series. These Central Division rivals each enjoyed fabulous regular seasons, and this appeared to be the most competitive series on paper of the entire first round. It's lived up to that billing thus far, as the Wild won Game 1 in blowout fashion before the Stars took Games 2 and 3 by three total goals. Minnesota was able to tie things up with a 3-2 win at home thanks to a two-point night from Brock Faber before the series returns to Dallas for Game 5. The model's top pick here is the Wild to cover as +1.5-goal underdogs, as Minnesota covers in a whopping 75% of simulations. Click here to bet on the NBA and NHL Playoffs by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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