The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users either $150 in bonus bets if their your bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on location. The second round of the first golf major of the year is underway in Augusta, Ga., where defending champion Rory McIlroy is tied with Sam Burns atop the leaderboard. Click here to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get started:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions for both offers.

Golf betting preview

Rory McIlroy is the first defending champion to hold the lead or co-lead after the opening round since Jordan Spieth in 2016, and they are the only two golfers to do so this century. Spieth ultimately faltered in 2016, finishing tied for second place. Only Jack Nicklaus (1966) parlayed a first-round lead into a title.

The latest golf odds at BetMGM have McIlroy at +280 to win the tournament, followed by two-time champion Scottie Scheffler (+400). Scheffler is three shots off the lead after the first round, while 2018 champion Patrick Reed is two shots back. Bet on golf and get $150 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS when you sign up here:

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