The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users either $150 in bonus bets if their your bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on location. The third round of the first golf major of the year is underway in Augusta, Ga., where defending champion Rory McIlroy holds a six-stroke lead after 36 holes. Click here to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get started:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions for both offers.

Golf betting preview

McIlroy, the defending champion, holds the largest 36-hole lead in tournament history, breaking a five-way tie between golfers like Scottie Scheffler (2022), Jordan Spieth (2015) and Jack Nicklaus (1975). Four of those five golfers went on to win the event, with the lone exception being Harry Cooper in 1936. McIlroy shot 12-under through the first two rounds, despite having the second-worst driving accuracy in the entire field.

The latest golf odds at BetMGM have McIlroy at -250 to win the tournament, followed by Patrick Reed (16-1), Tommy Fleetwood (18-1) and Justin Rose (20-1). Bettors can also take "the field" against McIlroy at +195. McIlroy is a heavy -1000 favorite to lead at the end of the third round, and he tees off at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. Bet on golf and get $150 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS when you sign up here:

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