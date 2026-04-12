The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users either $150 in bonus bets if their your bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on location. The final round of the first golf major of the year will take place on Sunday, and Rory McIlroy is tied with Cameron Young on top of the leaderboard. You can live bet on all the action in Augusta, Ga. today. Click here to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get started:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions for both offers.

Sunday golf betting preview

Rory McIlroy is trying to become the first player to win the season's first golf major in back-to-back years since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002. However, he'll have to rebound from a tough Saturday, where he shot a 73 and saw a six-shot lead dissolve. He'll be paired with Young\ and both are -11 for the tournament, though McIlroy is the +160 favorite, while Young is +240 in the golf odds.

Sam Burns is solo third at -10 and third on the odds board at +700. Scottie Scheffler is seventh on the leaderboard at -7, but he's fourth in the golf betting odds at +1000. Shane Lowry (-9) and Justin Rose (-8) are also both l+1400. Bet on golf and get $150 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS when you sign up here:

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