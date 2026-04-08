The first golf major of the year begins on Thursday in Augusta, Ga., and new bettors can get in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which offers either $150 in bonus bets if their your bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you're physically located. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+600) is eyeing his third win in seven appearances, while Rory McIlroy (+1200) is the defending champion. Click here to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get started:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions for both offers.

Golf betting preview

Scheffler has four wins and 16 top-10 finishes in 25 career major starts, with two of those victories coming at this tournament. He withdrew from the Houston Open due to the birth of his second child, so this is the first time in his career he has not played in the three weeks leading up to the first major of the year. However, Scheffler is still the +600 favorite in the latest golf odds at BetMGM.

Other contenders include Jon Rahm (10-1), Bryson DeChambeau (12-1) and McIlroy (12-1). There are also plenty of golf prop bets at BetMGM, such as players to make the cut and a hole-in-one. Golf bettors can currently take 'Yes' at -145, while 'No' hole-in-one is +115. Meanwhile, Scheffler is the 14-1 favorite to lead after the first round, followed by DeChambeau (18-1) and Rahm (20-1). Bet on golf and get bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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