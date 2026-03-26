There's no better time than 2026 MLB Opening Day to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. It gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. There are 11 MLB games Thursday, with the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks as the marquee attraction at 8:30 p.m. ET. There are tons of other sports betting options, including three NBA games and 13 in the NHL. Sign up at BetMGM Sportsbook to claim your bonus bets here:

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Best bets for Thursday, March 26

First pitch for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the clear +220 favorite to win a third consecutive title at BetMGM, with the New York Yankees next up at +1000. With four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani leading the stacked lineup, L.A. led the NL in home runs (244) and runs scored (825) last season. Yoshinobu Yamamoto spearheads the pitching staff, and he gets the Opening Day nod. The Japanese star went 12-8 with a 2.49 ERA last season and will face off against Arizona's Zac Gallen (13-15, 4.83). The Diamondbacks were in the top 10 in the league in most offensive categories in 2025. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Diamondbacks on the money line in this one, as they are winning in 43% of its simulations as +211 underdogs. Claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS now and bet on Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers to get your bonus bets:

If you're betting on the NBA, Thursday's schedule features a matchup of streaking Eastern Conference teams when the Charlotte Hornets host the New York Knicks. The Knicks have won seven in a row and sit third in the East, just a half-game behind the Boston Celtics and 4.5 behind the Detroit Pistons. The Hornets are ninth, but have won their past four. The SportsLine model is backing Over 223.5 points, which hits in 56.5% of simulations for a "B" grade.

Among the 13 games for NHL betting on Thursday is a critical Pacific Division showdown as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers have won two in a row and are one point ahead of Las Vegas, which has lost seven of its past 10. The SportsLine model likes the Oilers to win, giving a "B" grade to Edmonton +113 on the money line, as they win in 51% of simulations. Bet on NBA, NHL and more at BetMGM and get bonus bets with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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