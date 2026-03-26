It's 2026 MLB Opening Day, the perfect time to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Offer availability depends on the state you live in. The two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks as one of 11 MLB Opening Day games on Thursday, among other sports betting options. Sign up at BetMGM Sportsbook to claim your bonus bets here:

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Best bets for Thursday, March 26

If you're betting on MLB, the Thursday schedule gets going early, with only two games starting after 4:15 p.m. ET. First pitch for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and Los Angeles is well-positioned to go after a third consecutive title. One reason for the optimism, other than the presence of four-time league MVP Shohei Ohtani, is Opening Day starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The World Series MVP, who went 12-8 with a 2.49 ERA last season, will face off against Arizona's Zac Gallen (13-15, 4.83).

The Dodgers led the NL in home runs (244) and runs scored (825) last season, but Arizona also was in the top 10 in both. The SportsLine Projection Model has a "B" grade on the Diamondbacks on the money line, as they are winning in 43% of simulations as +211 underdogs. Claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS now and bet on Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers to get your bonus bets:

If you're betting on the NBA, Thursday's schedule features a matchup of streaking Eastern Conference teams when the Charlotte Hornets host the New York Knicks. The Knicks have won seven in a row and sit third in the East, just a half-game behind the Boston Celtics and 4.5 behind the Detroit Pistons. The Hornets are ninth, but have won their past four. The SportsLine model is backing Over 223.5 points, which hits in 56.5% of simulations for a "B" grade.

Among the 13 games for NHL betting on Thursday is a critical Pacific Division showdown as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers have won two in a row and are one point ahead of Las Vegas, which has lost seven of its past 10. The SportsLine model likes the Oilers to win, giving a "B" grade to Edmonton +113 on the money line, as they win in 51% of simulations. Bet on NBA, NHL and more at BetMGM and get bonus bets with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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