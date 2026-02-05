The New England Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 Big Game on Sunday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Seattle has picked up wins over the 49ers and Rams so far this postseason, while New England has notched victories over the Chargers, Texans and Broncos. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

Seahawks vs. Patriots betting preview

Seattle earned the top seed in the NFC when it beat San Francisco in Week 18 of the regular season, and it has added two more NFC West victories in the playoffs. The Seahawks cruised to a 41-6 win over the 49ers in the Divisional Round before escaping with a 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship. They are 4.5-point favorites in the NFL odds at BetMGM, while the over/under is 45.5.

New England has been one of the biggest stories in the NFL throughout the season, going 14-3 in the regular season after its 4-13 campaign in 2024-25. The Patriots are led by head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye, who is an MVP finalist. Maye had 65 rushing yards in the win over Denver in the AFC Championship, and his over/under for rushing yards in the Big Game is 31.5.

