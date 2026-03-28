Saturday is a big day for sports betting, and new bettors can get in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which offers $150 in bonus bets with the offer if your first bet wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on your physical location. Whether you're looking to bet on Yankees vs. Giants in the MLB, Pistons vs. Timberwolves in the NBA or any other game, BetMGM has no shorage of options. Click here to get started at BetMGM and claim your bonus bets:

For more information and the terms and conditions for both offers, check out our BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Saturday, March 28

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants for the final game of their season-opening series at Orcale Park on Saturday. The Yankees took the first game by a 7-0 score then won 3-0 on Saturday. Due to injuries to Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt in their rotation, the Yankees will have Will Warren on the mound. Tyler Mahle gets the ball for his first start as a Giant. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, foresees a high-scoring game, as it has a "B" grade on Over 8.5, which hits in 64% of its simulations. Bet on Major League Baseball and more at BetMGM and get your bonus bets:

In the NBA, the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons remain without star Cade Cunningham, but they are 4-1 so far without him as they prepare to visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. The hosts are also still missing one of their stars, as Anthony Edwards will miss another game with a knee issue. Minnesota is fifth in the West, 2.5 games behind the third-place Lakers. Minnesota has won consecutive games, while Detroit blew out the New Orleans Pelicans, 129-108, on Thursday behind 30 points from Jalen Duren, who is also dealing with a knee issue and is questionable. The SportsLine model has a strong play on the Under, with Under 223.5 hitting in 59.1% of simulations.

Bet on the NBA, NHL and more at BetMGM and get bonus bets with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.