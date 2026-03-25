There are 12 NBA games on the docket for Wednesday and 2026 MLB Opening Day, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. Claim your bonus bets now at BetMGM Sportsbook here:

See the BetMGM bonus code review page for the full terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Wednesday, March 25

We have a potential NBA Finals preview on our hands with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics facing off on Wednesday. The Thunder have won 12 games in a row and are sitting three games ahead of San Antonio at the top of the Western Conference, while the Celtics saw their winning streak snapped against the Timberwolves on Sunday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over on 218.5 hitting in 57.8% of simulations, good for a "B" grade. Claim the to BetMGM Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS now to bet on Thunder vs. Celtics and get bonus bets:

The 2026 MLB season begins with the New York Yankees facing the San Francisco Giants in the Bay Area. The Yankees are trying to get back to the World Series after appearing in the Fall Classic in 2024, while the Giants hope to reach the last series of the season for the first time since 2014. Max Fried will take the mound for New York, while Logan Webb gets the nod for San Francisco. The SportsLine model sees runs flowing in this opening game, with the Over on 7 hitting in 64.7% of simulations for another "B" grade play. Bet Yankees vs. Giants and more MLB at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools to do so, including signing up for deposit limits, activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures. BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat feature for customer support and provides contact information for helplines for users who need additional assistance.