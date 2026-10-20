The 2026-27 NBA season tips off Tuesday, and fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer is for new users, and the promo you're eligible for depends on the state you live in. NBA Opening Night features 76ers vs. Knicks at 7 p.m. ET and Thunder vs. Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest Knicks vs. 76ers odds, New York is favored by 4.5 points at home. Sign up to wager on NBA Opening Night here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for NBA Opening Night

The New York Knicks will hoist the banner to the rafters after winning their first NBA title in 53 years, then LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers will look to announce themselves as title contenders this year. The Knicks return the top nine scorers from their title team, with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns still the top dogs. Brunson, the NBA Finals MVP, led the team at 26 points per game last season, with Towns averaging 20.1 and adding 11.9 rebounds. The 76ers also added Jaylen Brown in a trade with the Celtics, and he joins a star-studded cast that also features Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. The 41-year-old James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds with the Lakers last season. BetMGM has the Sixers as slight +350 favorites to win the East, with New York at +360, while Philly is the +850 third choice to win the title and the Knicks fourth at +1000. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, is backing Under 252.5 total points, which hits in 61.3% of its simulations.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs were neck-and-neck all of last season, with OKC finishing with an NBA-best 64 victories and the Spurs second with 62. Then they played an epic seven-game series in the Western Conference Finals, with San Antonio winning the clincher 111-103. The Thunder are still under the direction of two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was second in the NBA in scoring last season at 31.1 points per game. The Spurs are paced by Victor Wembanyama, who averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. Along with fellow youngsters Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, San Antonio arrived as a contender sooner than expected and heated up as the season went on. The Thunder and Spurs are +260 co-favorites to win the NBA title at BetMGM, with both +145 to win the West. The SportsLine model also likes the Under on this one, with the teams combining for fewer than 231.5 points in 68% of simulations. Bet on 76ers vs. Knicks, Spurs vs. Thunder and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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