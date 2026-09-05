College football betting is in full swing with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on the state they live in. Saturday's massive college football schedule includes Boise State vs. Oregon, Baylor vs. Auburn and the headliner, Lane Kiffin's LSU debut as the Tigers host Clemson. Sign up to wager on Saturday's college football games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Saturday, Sept. 5

The Broncos had a "down" year by their lofty standards in 2025 yet still won nine games and the Mountain West. Now, Boise State is joining a new-look Pac-12 conference, and the Broncos' first test if a former Pac-12 team in the Oregon Ducks. Oregon is fresh off another College Football Playoff appearance but as was the case in 2024, the Ducks were blown out in the semifinal round by the eventual national champs. Oregon returns a ton of key starters, namely quarterback Dante Moore, and are on the shortlist of preseason favorites to win the CFP. The Broncos return roughly half of their starters from last year, including quarterback Maddux Madsen, who was part of Boise State's CFP team in 2024. The Broncos nearly upset the Ducks early in 2024, but that was with Ashton Jeanty in the backfield. The Ducks are big 24.5-point favorites, per BetMGM Sportsbook odds, and the Over/Under for total points is 52.5.

Baylor is entering a make-or-break year for head coach Dave Aranda after a 5-7 campaign in 2025. The Bears' 12-win campaign in 2021 feels like a distant memory as the last few years have been rough, and Aranda will now look to turn Baylor's fortunes around in 2026, starting with a matchup in Atlanta with Auburn. Both teams have new quarterbacks as Baylor will start former Florida starter DJ Lagway while Byrum Brown followed head coach Alex Golesh from South Florida to Auburn. The Tigers fired Hugh Freeze midway through 2025 and will now look for Golesh to hit the ground running in a competitive SEC. Auburn is favored by 7.5 points at BetMGM, and the total is set at 59.5. Place college football bets on Saturday using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets:

The biggest game of the day is a battle of Tigers with LSU hosting Clemson. LSU notably hired Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss late last season, with Kiffin in turn missing the Rebels' College Football Playoff run. Kiffin succeeds Brian Kelly after he disappointed in Baton Rouge, and he and the Tigers face high expectations in Year 1. As for Clemson, there's a case to be made Dabo Swinney's group was the most disappointing team in the nation last year. The Tigers were a preseason top-five squad and were picked to win the ACC. Instead, Clemson went just 7-6. Swinney will have a new quarterback in Christopher Vizzina to try and turn things around. LSU is a 10.5-point favorite, per BetMGM odds, and the Over/Under is 51.5. Wager on college football games on Saturday with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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