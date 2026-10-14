New users can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Wednesday's sports betting options include Game 3 of the Brewers vs. Dodgers NLCS as L.A. aims to dig out of a 2-0 series hole in its quest for a three-peat. First pitch is at 8 p.m. ET. There's also a pair of FBS college football games, including Missouri State hosting Kennesaw State at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The latest BetMGM odds list Kennesaw State as a 3-point road favorite, and the Over/Under is 52.5. Sign up to wager on Wednesday using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Oct. 14

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in trouble, as they are in a 2-0 hole, the bats have gone cold and there was even talk of struggling superstar Shohei Ohtani being benched. The four-time MVP will be in the lineup as L.A. tries to make a series of this one. The Dodgers will turn to left-hander and two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who only made nine starts in the regular season and was 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA. The 33-year-old allowed a run and three hits last week against Atlanta but lasted only 3.2 innings because of five walks. The Brewers will counter with lefty Robert Gasser, who went 5-5 with a 3.87 ERA in 21 appearances in the regular season. The 27-year-old allowed a run and three hits over four innings in his first career playoff start last week in San Diego, with the Brewers taking the 3-1 victory to end the series. The last time L.A. trailed 2-0 in a series, it lost in the 2023 NLDS to the Phillies. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Milwaukee winning 51% of the time as plus-money underdogs and covering the +1.5 run line at a whopping 73% rate for an 'A' grade.

In college football, Wednesday again features Conference USA, as defending champion Kennesaw State (1-4, 0-1 C-USA) tries to snap a four-game losing streak when it visits Missouri State (1-4, 0-1 C-USA). KSU comes in off a 27-26 loss to Jacksonville State, the team it beat in last year's C-USA Championship Game, and is a 3-point road favorite at BetMGM. The SportsLine model has the visitors winning 55% of the time and has a strong play on Over 52.5, which hits in a massive 71.1% of its simulations. The other matchup Wednesday has Sam Houston hosting Western Kentucky, with the Hilltoppers listed as 1.5-point road favorites. But the model sees a lot of value on Sam Houston, which wins 57% of the time as home underdogs, earning the play an 'A' grade, and covering at a 61% clip. Over 52.5 points hits in 61% of the model's simulations. Bet on MLB Playoffs, college football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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