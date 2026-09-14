Sports fans trying to get into NFL betting have one more opportunity in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. You can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager on Chiefs vs. Broncos loses, or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins, depending on which state you're betting from. Sign up at BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to wager on Chiefs vs. Broncos:

Head to the BetMGM bonus code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best betting apps.

Broncos vs. Chiefs betting preview

The biggest story of the offseason for Kansas City, outside of Travis Kelce's wedding, was the health of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has exceeded all expectations and will be taking the field in Week 1. Rashee Rice, Kelce and Xavier Worthy figure to be the key skill players attempting to help the Chiefs re-capture their magic but the biggest addition was Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker. Kansas City's defense loses Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson from the secondary but adds rookie Mansoor Delane. Nick Bolton and Chris Jones return, as does George Karlaftis.

If Bo Nix was healthy, the Broncos might have been playing for a Lombardi Trophy last season. Nix is ready to go for Week 1, and he'll have a new target in Jaylen Waddle. Denver sent two draft picks, including a first-round pick, to the Dolphins for Waddle. He's expected to be a key intermediate level threat to complement Courtland Sutton and Evan Engram. Denver's defense was largely responsible for the team's record last season, and that unit will be expected to maintain its elite performance in 2026. If Nix can take the next step as an elite passer, the Broncos might be the team to beat in the AFC this season.

The Chiefs are 3-point favorites at BetMGM in the latest Broncos vs. Chiefs odds, and the total is 42.5. Kansas City is the -155 favorite on the money line (wager $155 to win $100) and Denver is a +125 underdog (wager $100 to win $125). The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Under on 42.5, which hits in 60% of simulations. The model sees value on the Broncos winning, which happens in just under 50% of simulations, and has Denver covering in more than hald of simulations. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets when betting on Broncos vs. Chiefs:

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