The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying bet loses. Users in select states are eligible for $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. The NFL will reign supreme on Thanksgiving Day with a tripleheader. The Bears will face the Lions in the early game, the Cowboys will host the Eagles in the second contest and the Bills will battle the Chiefs in primetime. Sports fans can use Sign up to wager on Thursday's NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for NFL Thanksgiving Day

The Bears and Lions both enter Thursday's division showdown on big winning streaks. Chicago has won five in a row and looks like a Super Bowl contender with Caleb Williams back at quarterback. Detroit has won six in a row behind the production of star running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Despite Aidan Hutchinson being done for the year, the Lions have started to get some other pieces back on the defensive side of the ball. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Detroit winning in 61% of simulations.

Dallas and Philadelphia already met once this season, with Javonte Williams shining for the Cowboys in a 38-21 win. Dak Prescott threw for three scores in that game, with two going to CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys are coming off a 51-point effort against the Titans and will look to carve up an Eagles defense that has had to compensate for the team's offensive struggles. The SportsLine model sees points, as Over 47.5 cashes in 60% of simulations.

Thursday's primetime matchup features the Chiefs and Bills, who will meet for the 11th time with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as the team's quarterbacks. The previous 10 contests were split 5-5, so this is the decider for now. Mahomes has found a spark of late, throwing for 672 yards and eight touchdowns over the last two games. Allen is making a run at another MVP award, and the Bills have designs on the AFC's top seed. Buffalo wins this game in 59% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Thanksgiving Day NFL Week 12 games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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