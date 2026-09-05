College football betting is in full swing with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on the state they live in. Saturday's massive college football schedule includes Lane Kiffin's LSU debut as the Tigers host Clemson. Sign up to wager on Saturday's college football games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Saturday, Sept. 5

The biggest game of the day is a battle of Tigers with LSU hosting Clemson. LSU notably hired Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss late last season, with Kiffin in turn missing the Rebels' College Football Playoff run. Kiffin succeeds Brian Kelly after he disappointed in Baton Rouge, and he and the Tigers face high expectations in Year 1. As for Clemson, there's a case to be made Dabo Swinney's group was the most disappointing team in the nation last year. The Tigers were a preseason top-five squad and were picked to win the ACC. Instead, Clemson went just 7-6. Swinney will have a new quarterback in Christopher Vizzina to try and turn things around. LSU is a 10-point favorite, per BetMGM odds, and the over/under is 51.5. Wager on college football games on Saturday with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers tools and resources to aid bettors, such as gaming limits, timeout options and activity alerts. BetMGM also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.