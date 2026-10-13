Tuesday is loaded with sports betting opportunities, and new users can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on the state they live in. Game 2 of the ALCS is on tap for Tuesday as the Rays try to rebound from a tough home loss to the Guardians at 8 p.m. ET. There's also a pair of FBS college football games. The latest FIU vs. Jacksonville State odds at BetMGM list Jacksonville State as a 3-point favorite at home, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 43.5. Sign up to wager on Tuesday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 13

The Tampa Bay Rays couldn't make their 2-0 first-inning lead stand up Monday, as the Guardians gradually broke things open and scored five runs over the final two innings for a 7-3 victory. Now the Rays will send out right-hander Freddy Peralta (10-11, 4.44 ERA), who struggled badly with the Mets this year but has turned things around in St. Petersburg. The 30-year-old is 5-2 with a 2.35 ERA in 10 starts since coming over at the trade deadline. The Guardians counter with rookie Parker Messick, who has ties to the Tampa Bay region. The lefty went 12-9 with a 2.56 ERA in the regular season but has had some issues in the postseason, going 0-1 with a 5.49 ERA in the ALDS. Messick is 0-1 with a 1.35 ERA in two starts (13.1 innings) against Tampa Bay this season, while Peralta has not faced the Guardians. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Rays winning in 56% of its simulations, but the Guardians cover the +1.5 run line at a 70% rate.

In college football, Conference USA has the floor, with Jacksonville State hosting FIU in a key matchup at the top of the conference. Both teams are unbeaten in conference play, along with Liberty, and the Gamecocks have made the CUSA title game in consecutive seasons, winning in 2024. FIU has never played for the championship. But the Panthers defense ranks fourth nationally in total yards allowed (241.7 per game) and is sixth in scoring (12.2 PPG). Pass rusher DeeJay Holmes Jr. has recorded a sack in five consecutive games. Jax State's offense, meanwhile, ranks second in CUSA in scoring (27.3 PPG) and total offense (391.2 YPG) behind Caden Creel. The quarterback leads the conference in passing yards (1,423) and is third in rushing (405). The Gamecocks are 3-point favorites at BetMGM, and the SportsLine model has them winning 58% of the time and covering at a 51% rate. The model's strongest play is Over 43.5, which hits in 66.3% of simulations for an 'A' grade. Bet on MLB Playoffs, college football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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