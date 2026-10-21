The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you're eligible for depends on the state you live in. After a small taste Tuesday, there's a full NBA slate Wednesday, with the 11 games featuring Timberwolves vs. Heat and Warriors vs. Lakers. According to the latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds at BetMGM, L.A. is favored by 6.5 points at home. Sign up to wager on NBA and more here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Visit our BetMGM bonus code review page to get more information, including terms and conditions of both offers from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Wednesday, Oct. 21

The Giannis Antetokounmpo era begins in Miami on Wednesday when the two-time league MVP makes his regular-season debut against LaMelo Ball and the Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo was traded to Miami along with Bobby Portis for several players and draft picks, and the Greek Freak will be looking to stay healthy after he played just 36 games last season. He averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, and now he joins a Miami team that averaged 120.9 points per game last season, second-best in the NBA. Still, the Heat missed the playoffs and look much different now. Ball also is among the many NBA players in new surroundings after coming over in a trade to join Anthony Edwards in a formidable backcourt. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Heat winning in 60% of its simulations, and Under 240.5 gets a 'B' grade in hitting at a 57% clip.

LeBron James is now in Philadelphia, so the Lakers now run through Luka Doncic, with he and Austin Reeves trying to get L.A. back to the playoffs. The Lakers were swept out in the conference semifinals last year by the Thunder. They added center Walker Kessler in a trade to give them a presence in the middle, and the7-foot-2 center averaged 14.4 and 10.8 rebounds last season. Donkic will be looking to duplicate last season, when he led the NBA in scoring at 33.5 points per game and was third with 11.9 assists. The Warriors return their core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, but they come off a 36-45 season that left them 10th overall in the NBA and out of the playoffs. The 38-year-old Curry averaged 26.6 points in 2025-26 but played just 43 games, and he already has an ankle issue but is probable to play Wednesday. The SportsLine model also likes the Under on this one, with the teams combining for fewer than 234.5 points in 71% of simulations. Bet on NBA and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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