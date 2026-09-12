Week 2 of the college football season is here and fans can get in on the action with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on which state you're physically located in. There are huge matchups on tap including No. 12 Alabama vs. Kentucky and No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Texas. Click here to get started at BetMGM and get your bonus bets when you wager on college football:

Head over to our BetMGM bonus code review page for information and the full terms and conditions of both offers before you make any wagers at any of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Week 2 college football

One of the biggest games of the year is already here as top-ranked Ohio State visits No. 4 Texas. Head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are likely still smarting after being eliminated in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals and will be aiming to capture another title this season. The Longhorns have the same aspirations, though, and have the current favorite to go first overall in next year's NFL Draft in quarterback Arch Manning. This has all the makings of a barnburner. The SportsLine model has Texas winning in 56% of its simulations. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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