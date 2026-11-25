Thansgiving Eve NFL is here, and fans who sign up to wager with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS could get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. They could also be eligible to get up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days, with the offer available depending on where they live. A big NFC battle is on tap for NFL Thanksgiving Eve 2026, with the Packers visiting the Rams. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite at BetMGM. Sign up to wager on Wednesday with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for NFL Thanksgiving Eve

The Rams (6-4) have gotten their season going in the right direction, but Matthew Stafford is dealing with major losses in the receiving corps. Davante Adams has been out, and now Puka Nacua is injured and suspended. The good news is, the Rams have a strong running game with Kyren Williams (883 total yards, 7 TDs) and Blake Corum (665, 6) forming a formidable backfield duo. Corum has scored a TD in five of the past six games, and while Williams is dealing with a toe injury, he is expected to play. Tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson, who have a combined 51 catches, could see a lot of work with L.A.'s pass-catching options limited. SportsLine expert PropBetGuy likes receiver CJ Daniels to have a good night, saying he offers "more route-running savvy than straight-line speed, which should play well in this matchup."

The Packers are angry after losing a key NFC North game to the Vikings last week, and they are expected to get star defender Micah Parsons back from a long-term injury. The Packers haven't had many problems on offense, with quarterback Jordan Love and receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden all playing at a high level. But the Rams have the league's third-best pass defense. L.A. is also fifth in the league in scoring defense, allowing 18.7 points per game, while they score 24.8 per contest (12th). The Packers are averaging 22.6 points (T-14 in NFL) and allowing 22.1 (16th). SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick, aka PropStarz, expects a defensive game and is fading Love on his O/U 274.5 passing yards. "This is a lofty line in a very difficult matchup, and I do expect this game to be a low-scoring defensive struggle," he tells SportsLine.

The SportsLine model has the Rams covering as 2.5-point favorites in 53% of its simulations, and Over 44 is hitting at the same rate. Bet on Thanksgiving Week NFL and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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