Fans interested in sports betting can grab the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer depends on the state you live in. NFL Week 7 kicks off with Patriots vs. Bears featuring a pair of quarterbacks taken among the first three picks in the 2024 draft. According to the latest Patriots vs. Bears odds at BetMGM, Chicago is a 3-point favorite at home, and the Over/Under is 50.5. Sign up to wager on NBA and more here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Thursday Night Football

The Thursday Night Football matchup features a pair of 4-2 teams, with the Patriots coming in on a three-game win streak as Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in 2024, has returned to form. The MVP runner-up in 2025 got off to a rocky start but just had his third consecutive game with at least three touchdown passes in Sunday's 26-19 win over the Jets. Despite a banged-up offensive line, the capable New York pass rush failed to generate a sack. Star receiver AJ Brown was back for that game, and Maye targeted him 10 times, but the veteran only caught three for 27 yards. The Patriots are averaging 33.3 points per game over the three-game win streak as Maye has posted 11 total touchdowns and two turnovers. He also faces a Bears defense that is last in the NFL in opponent completion percentage (51%) and passing TDs allowed (17). Both of these defenses also are in the top 10 against the run, so the quarterbacks should bear the load Thursday night.

The Bears have lost two games, and one came without 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams under center, while he was injured in the third quarter of the other. The quarterback returned last week and threw for 305 yards and a touchdown. He leads the NFL in completion percentage (72.5) and has 712 passing yards and 110 rushing, with five total TDs and just one interception in three games. Despite facing a strong run defense, the Bears will try to keep running back D'Andre Swift involved, as he has 538 total yards and six rushing TDs. Chicago leads the NFL is rushing, averaging just over 160 yards per game, but Kyle Monangai (324 yards, 3 TDs) is out.

Chicago is averaging 35.0 points in its four victories, and Chicago is 8-3 at home since the start of last season. The Bears are allowing just 9.3 points per game at Soldier Field this season. Yet the Patriots are 9-2 on the road over that same span and come in with a 15-8 mark all-time on Thursdays. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has an 'A' grade on Under 50.5 points, which hits in 67% of its simulations. Bet on Thursday Night Football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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