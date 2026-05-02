If you're looking to wager on the top games on Saturday's sports schedule like 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7 or any of the 15 MLB contests on the docket, be sure to use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

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Best bets on Saturday, May 2

Game 7 between the 76ers and Celtics will decide who advances to the second round to face the New York Knicks, who took care of the Atlanta Hawks in six games. The Celtics had a 3-1 lead in the series but Philadelphia has fought back with two straight wins, and Boston has already lost two games on its home floor. These franchises played a Game 7 in the 2023 NBA Playoffs in Boston, which the Celtics won. The SportsLine Projection Model has a strong lean to the Over on 205.5, which hits in 60% of simulations.

The Kansas City Royals got off to a dreadful start but are starting to heat up, having won five of their last seven games after taking Friday's series opener against the Seattle Mariners 7-6. Kansas City is hoping to get hot and climb up the AL Central standings while the Mariners, who made the ALCS, are a game under .500 after Friday's loss. Seth Lugo (1-1, 2.63 ERA) goes for K.C. while Seattle counters with Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.86 ERA). The SportsLine model sees more value in backing the underdog Royals at plus money on the money line with them winning in 44% of simulations. Bet on 76ers-Celtics Game 7, MLB and more at BetMGM using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get your bonus bets:

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