The calendar has officially flipped to March, and those wanting to place wagers on any of the top games of the day can claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, with the offer available to you dependent on the state you're in. The Celtics will host the 76ers in a key Eastern Conference matchup at 8 p.m. ET, while the Kings and Lakers will play at 9:30 p.m. ET. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, March 1

The Celtics were expected to take a step back this regular season with Jayson Tatum out for most of the year with a torn Achilles, but Boston is currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and has won eight of 10. With some still doubting whether or not Detroit is a real title contender, the Celtics – who should get Tatum back at some point – may very well wind up being the favorite to win the East. The 76ers are 33-26 and are a bit too close for comfort when it comes to the NBA Play-In Tournament. They're still above that cutoff point, though a strong run would certainly be welcome for Philly, which has won three straight entering Sunday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes Boston in this one as they win in the vast majority of simulations and cover as 9.5-point favorites 60% of the time.

Bet on NBA, NHL, college basketball and more at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.