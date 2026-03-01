The calendar has officially flipped to March, and those wanting to place wagers on any of the top games of the day can claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, with the offer available to you dependent on the state you're in. The Celtics will host the 76ers in a key Eastern Conference matchup, while the defending NHL champion Panthers take on the Islanders. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, March 1

The Celtics were expected to take a step back this regular season with Jayson Tatum out for most of the year with a torn Achilles, but Boston is currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and has won eight of 10. With some still doubting whether or not Detroit is a real title contender, the Celtics – who should get Tatum back at some point – may very well wind up being the favorite to win the East. The 76ers are 33-26 and are a bit too close for comfort when it comes to the NBA Play-In Tournament. They're still above that cutoff point, though a strong run would certainly be welcome for Philly, which has won three straight entering Sunday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes Boston in this one as they win in the vast majority of simulations and cover as 9.5-point favorites 60% of the time.

The Panthers are the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs, but it looks like they're destined to watch the NHL's postseason from home, as they're currently closer to finishing last in the Atlantic Division than making the Stanley Cup Playoff. Florida is among the worst teams in the division with just 63 points, a far cry from the 98 the Panthers recorded last season. Their opponent on Sunday is the Islanders, who are one of the top three teams in the Metropolitan Division. New York has played well of late, and the Isles are trying to make it back to the postseason for the first time since the 2023-24 season. The SportsLine model is backing the Islanders on the money line as they win as underdogs in 46% of simulations at plus money.

Bet on NBA, NHL, college basketball and more at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.