One of the biggest regular season college basketball games of the year highlights Monday's schedule as Iowa State visits Arizona, and you can get in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, depending on which state you're located in. Elsewhere, there are four NBA games and six NHL games to enjoy. Click here to get started at BetMGM:

For more information, check out our BetMGM bonus code review page for both offers' terms and conditions.

Best bets for Monday, March 2

The Big 12 has been the powerhouse of college basketball this season, and two of the conference's very best will go head to head on Monday when the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats host the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones. The Wildcats have rebounded from back-to-back losses with four straight wins, including victories over BYU, Houston and Kansas. Iowa State is .500 over its last four but has lost to respectable teams in BYU and Texas Tech. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting 66.2% of the time.

The Seattle Kraken are pushing for a spot in the top three in the NHL's Pacific Division and sit just one point behind the Edmonton Oilers, but they'll have a hard task on Monday as they host the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes lead the Metropolitan Division and have won five straight. Carolina points leader Sebastian Aho (59 points) has 18 more than Seattle's leader, Jordan Eberle (41). The SportsLine model has the Kraken prevailing in 55% of its simulations.

Bet on basketball, hockey and more at BetMGM:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.