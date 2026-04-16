The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, with the offer available to you varying based on which state you're in. The Colorado Avalanche will wrap up a dominant regular season with a home game against the Seattle Kraken, and there are numerous MLB games on tap, such as the Orioles at Guardians. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Thursday's top games:

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Best bets for Thursday, April 16

The Avalanche will win the Presidents' Trophy this season after a stellar regular season. They enter their 82nd and final game with 117 points and will be the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference this postseason. Their final matchup of the year is at home against the Kraken, who have lost seven of their last 10 as they miss the Stanley Cup Playoff for the third year in a row and fourth time in the franchise's five-year history. The Avs are 2-0 against Seattle this year, scoring five times in each contest. They are first in both goals scored and allowed, making them an exceptionally dangerous team entering the postseason, though no Presidents' Trophy winner has also won the Stanley Cup since the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has the Avs winning nearly 80% of the time. Bet on the NHL by claiming the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets:

The Guardians and Orioles kick off a four-game series in Cleveland Thursday night in a battle of American League playoff hopefuls. Baltimore is 9-9 and Cleveland is 10-9. The Orioles entered the year aiming to rebound after a last-place finish in 2025 that came on the heels of making the playoffs in 2023 and 2024. The Guardians, on the other hand, had a largely uneventful offseason and were seen as unlikely to make the playoffs again after an incredible finish in 2025 saw them steal the AL Central from Detroit. The Orioles have taken a step forward offensively and on the pitching side while the Guardians are starting to perform better at the plate after a cold start, even though they were piling up wins. Baltimore will send Shane Baz (0-1, 4.50 ERA) to the hill while Cleveland is set to counter with breakout lefty Parker Messick (2-0, 0.51 ERA). The model's top play here is backing the Orioles on the money line as they're underdogs at plus money and win outright in 47% of simulations. Claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on baseball and more:

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