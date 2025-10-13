Sports fans interested in NFL betting can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get either $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. There's a Monday Night Football doubleheader to conclude Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season, with the Buffalo Bills facing off against the Atlanta Falcons before the Chicago Bears head to the nation's capital to play the Washington Commanders. Click here to sign up:

Best NFL bets for Monday, Oct. 13

Atlanta comes into Monday's home matchup against Buffalo off a bye week. The Falcons won a shootout against the Commanders in Week 4, with Michael Penix Jr. topping 300 passing yards and Drake London going for more than 100 receiving yards in the 34-27 win. The Bills, who were shocked by the Patriots in Week 5, have the second-best pass defense but are 30th against the run, which means Falcons star Bijan Robinson could be in for a big night. Robinson ranks fifth in the league in rushing yards per game. The Bills cover the 3.5-point spread as favorites in 71% of SportsLine's simulations. They win in 78% as -209 favorites (wager $209 to win $100), receiving an "A" grade play from the model.

The last time Chicago and Washington played, the Commanders saw Jayden Daniels hit a Hail Mary to Noah Brown to secure the 18-15 victory. Washington got Daniels back from a knee injury in Week 5 and he threw for 231 yards and a score in a 27-10 win over the Chargers. The Bears had a bye in Week 5 after defeating the Cowboys in Week 3 and the Raiders in Week 4. Chicago is looking for a three-game winning streak, something it achieved in Weeks 4-6 of last season. The Commanders cover as 5.5-point favorites in 52% of SportsLine simulations, but the Bears have value on the money line as +205 underdogs. Chicago wins in 37% of simulations to bring value at these odds. Sign up for BetMGM to wager on Bills-Falcons and Bears-Commanders here:

