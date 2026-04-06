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Best bets for Monday, April 6

The Blue Jays had to watch the Dodgers celebrate their World Series win at Rogers Centre last year, and now Shohei Ohtani and co. are back in town for a rematch series. Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer gets the ball for Toronto on Monday, and he'll be operating with his usual frenetic demeanor to get a W over the team that denied him another ring. Los Angeles will be without the injured Mookie Betts and will start left-hander Justin Wrobleski on Monday. The SportsLine Projection Model has Toronto covering 68% of the time. Bet on Blue Jays vs. Dodgers and more MLB action at BetMGM:

The Lightning and Sabres are the top two teams in the NHL's Atlantic Division, and they meet in Buffalo on Monday in a potential Stanley Cup Playoffs preview. Buffalo had been in first place for a while, but Tampa Bay now has a two-point lead. Both teams have already secured playoff berths, but Buffalo will be eager to jockey for better seeding and defend home ice. The Lightning may be without Brandon Hagel, who is day-to-day, while Victor Hedman remains out. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting 63.8% of the time. Bet on the MLB, NHL and more at BetMGM and get bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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