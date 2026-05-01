The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer available to you is based on the state you're in. The Sabres will try to get past the Bruins in Boston in Game 6 of their NHL Playoff series on Friday, while the Cavaliers can advance to the second round with a win over the Raptors in the NBA Playoffs. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Friday's top games:

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Best bets on Friday, May 1

The Sabres had a chance to eliminate the Bruins in their Game 5 clash on Tuesday, but Boston held on for a 2-1 victory to keep its hopes alive and return home for Game 6. The Sabres are still in full control here given they own a 3-2 series lead, but a loss on Friday would force Game 7 in Buffalo as the Sabres are aiming to win their first postseason series in 15 years. Buffalo is a -120 favorite, while the over/under is 5.5 goals. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, is backing Buffalo to wrap things up on Friday as the Sabres win in 54% of simulations.

The Cavs took control of this series with a 125-120 win on Wednesday, giving them a 3-2 edge heading into Friday's matchup in Toronto. James Harden had 23 points – tied for the most on the Cavaliers – as he tries to change the narrative around his performance in the postseason. The Raptors must win Friday to keep their season alive, and they'll have the energy of their home court behind them. The SportsLine model has the Raptors winning in 40% of simulations at +170. Click here to bet on the NBA and NHL Playoffs on Friday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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