BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Canadiens-Hurricanes, Dodgers-Phillies, MLB on Friday

With a massive NHL game on tap as well as 15 MLB games, new bettors can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which unlocks $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, with the offer varying based on the state you reside in. The Carolina Hurricanes can punch their ticket to the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Friday and enter the night with a 3-1 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Friday's top games:

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Best bets for Friday, May 29

The Hurricanes shook off a rough start to the Eastern Conference Final with three straight wins, putting themselves on the verge of a Stanley Cup Final matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights. Carolina had gone 8-0 to begin the postseason before losing 6-2 in Game 1 to Montreal, but the Canadiens have been unable to stack another win over the Canes in this series. The Hurricanes won Games 2 and 3 in overtime, both 3-2 victories, before dominating Game 4 to the tune of a 4-0 win. The action returns to Carolina for Game 5, where the Habs will need a win to keep their Cup hopes alive and send the series back to Montreal for Game 6 on Sunday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, is big on the Canadiens in this spot as Montreal wins in 45% of simulations at plus money, good for an 'A' grade.

We're used to seeing the Dodgers and Phillies as two of the top teams in the National League, but it's been a more eventful season in Philly than many expected before the action kicked off. The Phillies started the year 9-19 and fired Rob Thompson, handing the reins to Don Mattingly. All he's done is guide the team to a 20-8 record, getting the team firmly back in the playoff mix. As for the Dodgers, they again sit atop the NL West as they are trying to win three straight World Series titles. These National League foes begin a three-game set on Friday. Zack Wheeler, who has been excellent since returning from injury, starts for Philly here, and he has a 4-0 record and 1.67 ERA. Lefty Justin Wrobleski (6-2, 3.07 ERA) gets the nod for L.A. The SportsLine model has the Dodgers winning 61% of the time. Click here to bet on MLB games and the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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