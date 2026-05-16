The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on the state you live in. Sports fans have plenty of action to look forward to on Saturday, headlined by the Buffalo Sabres facing the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs. There are also 15 MLB games and Ronda Rousey fighting Gina Carano. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets on Saturday, May 16

The Chicago Cubs have had some injury issues in their rotation, but regular starter Jameson Taillon (2-2, 3.94 ERA) gets the nod for the team's Saturday contest against the Chicago White Sox as part of the Crosstown Classic. The White Sox, who saw their five-game win streak snapped on Friday, will send Davis Martin (5-1, 1.62 ERA) to the bump. Martin has allowed more than one run in just two of his eight appearances. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Cubs winning in 56% of simulations.

The Sabres, who won the Atlantic Division, are on the brink of elimination when they face their fellow division mates on Saturday in Montreal. The Canadiens used a three-goal second period to pull away from Buffalo in Game 5 and set up the chance to close this series, but they have struggled on home ice. Montreal is just 2-3 at home in these playoffs, and the SportsLine Projection Model likes Buffalo to force Game 7 on Saturday. The Sabres win in 54% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. Click here to bet on the NHL Playoffs and MLB games on Saturday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools to game responsibly, such as setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat feature for customer support and provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET on its platforms for users who need additional assistance.