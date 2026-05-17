New users can jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and earn $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on the state you live in. There are numerous sports betting options Sunday, including Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 7 in the NBA Playoffs, 15 MLB games and the final round of the PGA Championship. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

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Best bets on Sunday, May 17

The top-seeded Detroit Pistons have had their troubles in these NBA Playoffs, going to seven games with the Orlando Magic and now facing a Game 7 at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The New York Knicks are rested and ready for whoever is triumphant Sunday, as they have been waiting a week for their opponent. The Cavs had a chance to clinch it Friday, but Detroit had other ideas. Cade Cunningham scored 21 points for the Pistons in Game 6, and Jalen Duren added 15 points and 11 rebounds in a 115-94 victory. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has an 'A' grade on the Pistons on the money line, as they win in nearly 75% of simulations.

The San Diego Padres aim for their second three-game sweep of the season against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday Night Baseball to wrap up the Sunday MLB schedule, which features a full 15 games. Nick Castellanos hit a three-run homer, and Rodolfo Duran first major-league hit was a home run, in a 7-4 San Diego victory on Saturday. George Kirby (5-2, 2.84 ERA) is set to start on the mound for the Mariners against Lucas Giolito, who is making his season debut. The SportsLine model's top play is on San Diego +1.5 on the run line, as it covers the spread in 65% of the its simulations. Click here to bet on the NBA Playoffs and MLB games on Sunday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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