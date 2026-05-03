The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. It's perfect for wagering on the top games on Sunday's sports schedule like Raptors vs. Cavaliers and Canadiens vs. Lightning in playoff Game 7's. According to the latest NBA odds at BetMGM, the Cavaliers are favored by 8.5 points at home against the Raptors. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

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Best bets on Sunday, May 3

The Cavaliers had a chance to close things out against the Raptors on Friday, but they were playing in Toronto. Of course, that means the Raptors won, since the home team has won every game in this series so far. Cleveland hopes that trend holds after Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley combined for 50 points in Game 6 but saw Toronto come away with a 112-110 overtime victory. Scottie Barnes scored 25 points and RJ Barrett and Ja'Kobe Walter each scored 24 for the Raptors. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes the Over on 211.5, as that hits in nearly 71% of model simulations.

The Lightning and Canadiens both finished the season with 106 points, and both are 5-3-2 in their past 10 games. It has been as tight a series as has been seen in a while, with both goaltenders making impressive saves, physical play and end-to-end action. Four of the six games have gone to overtime, and the Lightning came away with a 1-0 OT victory on Friday to force the winner-take-all game. Brandon Hagel has six goals in the playoffs, and Luke Guentzel has six assists for the Lightning, while Nick Suzuki has set up five goals for Montreal. The SportsLine model likes the low total on this one, giving a rare 'A' grade to Over 5.5 goals, as it hits in 55.1% of its simulations. Bet on Raptors vs. Cavaliers, Canadiens vs. Lightning and more at BetMGM using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get your bonus bets:

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