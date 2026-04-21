With the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users will receive either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer varies based on the state you're located in. Tuesday features another busy day on the sports calendar with the 76ers and Celtics squaring off in Game 2 and Game 2 between the Bruins and Sabres in the NHL Playoffs. The Celtics are favored by 14.5 points, while the Sabres are -170 money line favorites at home. Additionally, all 30 MLB teams take the field on Tuesday for a big day in sports betting. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook here to claim $150 in bonus bets:

For more information, including the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Tuesday, April 21

The Celtics kicked off their postseason run in dominant fashion, blowing out the 76ers 123-91 on Sunday. The duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown was too much for Philadelphia to handle, with those two combining for 51 points. The 76ers will need more from its star players like Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, especially with Joel Embiid sidelined. Boston is a heavy favorite for Game 2, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects these teams to go Under the listed total of 216.5, with the Under cashing in 56.6% of model sims. Bet on the NBA Playoffs and claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets:

The Bruins appeared to be in full control of Game 1 in Buffalo, but the Sabres roared back 4-3 after falling behind 2-0. Buffalo was arguably the biggest surprise of the entire NHL season, winning the Atlantic Division and making the postseason for the first time in 15 years. The Sabres were able to send their fans home happy with the comeback win, but it's clear the Bruins will be a tough out as Buffalo aims to make a deep postseason run. The SportsLine model has the Bruins covering the puck line in 63% of simulations. Claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets for the NHL Playoffs:

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