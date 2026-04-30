We could see as many as five teams eliminated across the NBA and NHL playoffs on Thursday, and interested bettors can claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer available to you is based on the state you're in. The Celtics can knock off the 76ers in Game 6 on Thursday, while the Stars will try to force Game 7 against the Wild. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Thursday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets on Thursday, April 30

The 76ers were able to fight off elimination with a thorough 113-97 win in Game 5 in Boston, and they'll need a win at home in Game 6 in order to force Game 7 against the Celtics. Home cooking can be a big boost for teams in the playoffs, but the 76ers dropped Game 3 by eight points in Philly before falling by 32 points in Game 4 in front of their home crowd. The Celtics have played well this series outside of Game 5, and they're viewed by many as the favorite in a wide-open Eastern Conference. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, thinks Boston will close things out in Game 6 as the Celtics win in 70% of simulations.

The Wild can put away their division rival, the Stars, with a Game 6 win on Thursday, and they can do so in front of their home crowd. After Minnesota blew Dallas out in Game 1, the Stars rebounded with wins in Games 2 and 3. The Wild have recovered well from that two-game skid, taking Games 4 and 5 to take control of the series. This has been a fantastic series to date, with every game but Game 1 being tightly contested. The winner of this series will likely be viewed as the top competition for the Avalanche in the Western Conference. Despite being down in this series and a road underdog for Game 6, the model is backing the Stars on the money line as they win in 57% of simulations. Click here to bet on the NBA and NHL Playoffs by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming whenever placing sports bets, and that means knowing and understanding the tools and resources available to them at sportsbooks. BetMGM offers a live chat feature for its users as well as self-exclusion measures and gaming limits, such as deposit and wager limits. BetMGM also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET.