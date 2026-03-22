Sunday has a packed sports slate, making it the perfect time to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins as a new user or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the qualifying wager loses, depending on their location. There are five NBA games, including two Eastern Conference contenders aiming to keep win streaks going, as well as nine NHL contests and many other sports betting options. There's also Raptors vs. Suns (+3.5) in the nightcap. Sign up at BetMGM Sportsbook now to get bonus bets when you wager on Sunday's top games:

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Best bets for Sunday, March 22

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks both need victories Sunday to keep up in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks, who have won five in a row, are in third place but should have no trouble when they host the sliding Washington Wizards. The Knicks are favored by 21.5 points and the SportsLine Model likes them to continue their win streak. It has them winning in a whopping 96% of its simulations and covering the spread 67% of the time. The Celtics have won four in a row and will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Boston. The hosts are 10-point favorites at home, where they are 24-10 this season. Minnesota will remain without Anthony Edwards, who is third in the NBA in scoring and dropped 39 points in a 119-115 victory against the Celtics on Nov. 29. However, the SportsLine model says the Timberwolves are worth backing here as they cover in 59% of simulations. Click here to bet on Sunday's basketball games at BetMGM:

In the NHL, Sunday brings a big cross-conference battle between the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks. The Sabres lead the Atlantic Division and sit second in the Eastern Conference, while Anaheim is the Pacific Division leader and is fourth in the West. Buffalo has won 12 of its past 13, including its past four. The Ducks have lost four of their past six but come in off a 4-1 victory against Utah. The teams' only meeting so far this season was Jan. 10, when the Sabres won 5-3 behind two Jack Quinn goals. The Ducks opened as -125 money line favorites at home where they are 22-10-2 but the line is now even for both teams. The SportsLine model sees some value on the Sabres money line play, as Buffalo wins in 51% of its simulations. Click here to bet on Sunday's NHL games and more at BetMGM:

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