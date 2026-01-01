The new year kicks off with three excellent college football games as the College Football Playoff quarterfinals continue on Thursday. Fans looking to get in on the action can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, depending on where they are located. After Miami upset Ohio State on New Year's Eve, the rest of the semifinal field will be determined when Texas Tech takes on Oregon, Alabama clashes with Indiana, and Ole Miss and Georgia meet for an all-SEC showdown. Of course, there's also NBA, NHL and college basketball action, and the BetMGM bonus code can be applied for those contests as well. Click here to sign up for BetMGM and get bonus bets for the CFP quarterfinals:

Best bets for New Year's Day college football

The action gets underway at noon ET when the Oregon Ducks meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl. Oregon went 12-1 this year, losing only to top seed Indiana. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is a potential first-round NFL draft pick. Texas Tech also went 12-1, as the loss to Arizona State didn't stop the Red Raiders from claiming the Big 12 crown. The SportsLine Projection Model has Oregon winning 62% of the time, and the Ducks cover the 2.5-point spread in 58% of the simulations.

Many were surprised when the Alabama Crimson Tide made the playoff, but Kalen DeBoer's team claimed an impressive win over Oklahoma in the first round. Their reward is a trip to the Rose Bowl to take on the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers. Curt Cignetti's incredible turnaround of the Indiana program is the story of the college football season, with quarterback Fernando Mendoza playing his way to Heisman Trophy honors. Despite their controversial playoff berth, the Tide are no pushovers, and this could be the game of the day. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Alabama covering in 63% of its sims.

Ole Miss' trip to the Sugar Bowl is an odd one, as coach Lane Kiffin infamously defected to LSU just before the playoff. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding took his place and led the Rebels to a 31-point win over Tulane in the first round, so the team should feel comfortable with him at the helm as it takes on a much more dangerous foe. Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 3 seed, beat Ole Miss 43-35 in the regular season. The SportsLine model has Ole Miss covering in 57% of its simulations.

