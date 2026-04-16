Sports bettors can take advantage of Wednesday's loaded sports schedule with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new BetMGM users either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. The offer available to you varies based on which state you're located in. The Warriors are 5.5-point underdogs against the Clippers in the second NBA Play-In Tournament game of the night. In addition, the Dodgers will host the Mets with Shohei Ohtani on the mound. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Wednesday's top games:

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Best bets for Wednesday, April 15

The Suns await the winner of Warriors vs. Clippers, with that next matchup taking place Friday night. The winner will advance to the postseason and face the Oklahoma City Thunder. Los Angeles swept all three games against Golden State, including a win on Monday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says the Under 221.5 cashes in 61.6% of simulations for Warriors-Clippers. Bet on the NBA by claiming the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets:

The reigning champs aim to continue their winning ways against a Mets team that has so far fallen short of expectations, entering Wednesday's matchup under .500 while Los Angeles looks every bit the part of a two-time defending World Series winner. The Mets have pitched well, ranking in the top 10 in team ERA, but the lineup is a problem as the team is near the bottom of MLB in runs scored as the loss of Pete Alonso has certainly been felt. They get a tough test with Ohtani taking the mound for the third time, and all the four-time MVP has done is pitch to a 0.00 ERA and 0.750 WHIP across 12 innings. He'll be opposed by Clay Holmes, who has been dominant to begin 2026 with a 1.50 ERA in three starts. The SportsLine model likes the Over here, with Over 8 runs hitting in 63.3% of simulations. Claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on Mets-Dodgers, MLB and more:

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