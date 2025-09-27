The Week 5 college football schedule features multiple top-25 showdowns on Saturday night, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Penn State hosts Oregon and Georgia faces Alabama, with both games set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the BetMGM bonus code here:

Saturday college football betting preview

No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 6 Oregon in a designated White Out game, where Nittany Lions' fans dress in white. This is a massive game for both teams, as there are College Football Playoff implications. Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite in the Saturday college football odds, even though Oregon won the last matchup between these teams in the Big Ten title game last season.

No. 17 Alabama will be eyeing a signature victory when it travels to No. 5 Georgia, with that game set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET as well. The Crimson Tide lost to Florida State in their season opener, but they responded with blowout wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin. Georgia kept its unbeaten season alive with a 44-41 overtime win at Tennessee two weeks ago, and it is a 2.5-point favorite against Alabama.

