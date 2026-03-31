The sports betting options are plentiful on Tuesday, and new users can jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets on any of the contests. The offer means new users get either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if that qualifying wager loses, depending on their location. There are seven NBA games, 10 in the NHL and another packed MLB slate. Get started by signing up at BetMGM Sportsbook and get your bonus bets:

Head over to our BetMGM bonus code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions for both offers.

Best bets for Tuesday, March 31

The first week of the MLB season means starting pitchers take the mound for the first time in the regular season. On Tuesday, one of those pitchers is four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Japanese superstar faces Cleveland's Tanner Bibee, who was 12-11 with a 4.54 ERA last season. Ohtani is off to a slow start at the plate with two hits (one home run) in 12 at-bats, but the Dodgers are 3-1. He was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts on the mound in 2025. Los Angeles is a -258 home favorite on the money line Tuesday but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees value on the Guardians to win. Cleveland is winning in 37% of its simulations, good for a "B" grade with the Guardians priced as +211 underdogs on the money line. Bet on Tuesday's MLB games and more at BetMGM and get your bonus bets:

The NBA is getting down to the critical games, and Tuesday brings two cross-conference matchups between contenders. The New York Knicks, who are third in the Eastern Conference, face the Houston Rockets, who have cooled off but sit sixth in the West. LeBron James takes on Cleveland as his Los Angeles Lakers (third in the West) host the Cavaliers (fourth in the East). The Lakers have won nine of their past 10 games and are 1.5-point home favorites, but the SportsLine model has Cleveland winning in 58% of its simulations. That's good for a "B" grade as the Cavs are +118 money-line underdogs. The model has an "A" grade on Knicks vs. Rockets Over 217.5, as that is hitting in 62.4% of the simulations. Bet on the NBA, NHL and more at BetMGM:

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