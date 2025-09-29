The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. There's two games on Monday Night Football, beginning with Jets vs. Dolphins at 7:15 p.m. ET, followed by Bengals vs. Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are favored by 2.5 points at home, while the Bengals are 7.5 point underdogs on the road. Claim your BetMGM Sportsbook offer here:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for a full list of terms and conditions.

Best Monday Night Football picks

Both the Jets and Dolphins are looking for their first win of the season when the AFC East rivals meet. New York will get Justin Fields back after the quarterback missed Week 3 due to a concussion. Miami is hoping to find some mojo offensively and avoid making mistakes that cost it games against the Patriots and Bills over the last two weeks. The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites in SportsLine's Inside the Lines team model, which is picking them on the spread. Miami covers in 59% of simulations.

Joe Burrow's injury has taken a lot of the hype out of the Bengals vs. Broncos game, which was a wild affair in 2024. Cincinnati is hoping Jake Browning can rediscover his 2023 form when he took over for Burrow, keeping Cincinnati in the playoff picture. The Broncos are trying to rebound from a late loss to the Chargers in Week 3 and have not looked convincing on either side of the ball in a year with high expectations. The SportsLine model likes Denver as a 7.5-point favorite, with the Broncos covering in 55% of simulations. However, it does see value in taking the Bengals on the money line as +356 underdogs, with Cincinnati winning in 29% of simulations.

