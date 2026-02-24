The top four teams in men's college basketball will be in action as part of a big basketball night Tuesday, and fans can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on the top games. The offer gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if that first wager loses, depending on where they live. Newly anointed No. 1 Duke visits Notre Dame and Minnesota hosts No. 2 Michigan as part of a busy Tuesday college basketball schedule. There are also 11 NBA games, with Knicks vs. Cavaliers among the top matchups. Click here to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get started:

Best bets for Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Duke Blue Devils' 68-63 victory against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday put them on top of the men's college basketball ranking. Now both teams will ease into the week with lopsided matchups. The Blue Devils (25-2) have won 13 of their past 14 games and face a Fighting Irish team that has lost 11 of its past 13 and is 12-15 for the season. Minnesota (13-14) has won three of its past five, but the Wolverines (25-2) had won 11 in a row in dominant fashion before Saturday's setback.

Four ranked Big 12 teams also are in action Tuesday, including No. 2 Arizona (25-3) playing at Baylor (14-13) and No. 4 Iowa State (23-4) visiting Utah (10-17). The Duke vs. Notre Dame odds list the Blue Devils as 17.5-point favorites, and the Wolverines are favored by 22.5 points. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks both teams will have trouble covering the large spreads, with Minnesota covering 70% of the time for a "B" grade and the Fighting Irish covering in 54% of model simulations. Arizona is favored by 8.5 points on the road, but Baylor is covering in 56% of simulations, while No. 4 Iowa State is covering 56% of the time as a 12.5-point road favorite.

In NBA action on Tuesday, the New York Knicks are in third place in the Eastern Conference standings while the Cleveland Cavaliers are fourth, and they'll face off in Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Detroit Pistons have a five-game lead on the Boston Celtics in the East, with the Knicks six games back and the Cavs seven behind. New York has won the first two meetings this season, but the Cavaliers have won 12 of their past 14 games. The Knicks have lost two of their past five and are 3.5-point underdogs in Knicks vs. Cavaliers. The model sees slight value on Knicks +143 on the money line, as they win 45% of the time, and Over 231.5 gets a "B" grade in hitting 55.5% of SportsLine model simulations.

